|
|
Clay Wesley Utterback May 24, 1958 - Feb. 6, 2020 Clay Wesley Utterback, 61, of Stockton, CA passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to parents, Len & Pat, on May 24, 1958 in Germany and grew up in Stockton. Clay married the love of his life, Laura, in 1988, who survives him along with his kids, Alicia Anne Straub Couch (Nathan), Marisa Clay Glenn-Mailhot (Matt), and Zoie Jane Utterback; as well as his two grandsons Charles & Ronin Glenn-Mailhot. Clay was preceded in death by parents, Len & Pat; and brothers, Mark Sr. & Drew Utterback. Clay loved spending time with his girls, art & photography, and had more than 25 years of sobriety. The Memorial Service will be at 1:30pm Tuesday, February 11, at Temple Israel on N El Dorado Street. Prior to the service, Burial will take place at noon at the Temple Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks people make donations in support of Temple Israel or Crohn's disease research.
Published in The Record on Feb. 11, 2020