Clifford Edward (Eddie) Stearns Jr. November 18, 1942 - August 2, 2020 Eddie was born in Stockton, CA, on Novemebr 18, 1942. He got his hot rod wings, at the age of 77, on August 2, 2020. He passed away from respiratory distress, caused by COVID, which he contracted from the hospital, while recovering from a fall. Eddie lived in Stockton his entire life. He loved sports and in High School he lettered in all the sports he played. He graduated from Stockton High School in 1960. Eddie"s passion was working on cars, boats, hot rods, anything with a motor. He was a mechanic for Tillie Lewis and Del Monte For for 40 years until his retirement in 2002. Eddie was a member of both the car clubs, the Good-Guys, his entire life, and the Franklin Syndicate of Stockton, CA for many years. Eddie loved everything about cars; building them, washing them, and going to every car show he could find. If it wasn't a car show then it was a NHRA drag race or the boat drags. Eddie is survived by his only daughter, Kimi Rosen (Marty) and one granddaughter, Madison Rosen. He also raised a stepson, Jason Leggitt (Angie) whom he loved dearly. Eddie was a hard working man. He loved to find great restaurants to eat at, no matter what town we were in, he knew just where to go. Eddie was always there for his family. He was one of the good guys , his word was everything. Per his wishes, Eddie wanted to ce creamed and did not want a service. Until we meet again, Dad, we love you. We will miss your wisdom and laugh.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store