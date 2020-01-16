|
Clyde J. Ramalho 1934 - 2020 Clyde J. Ramalho passed away January 5, 2020 in Stockton, CA at the age of 85. Clyde worked the Bank of Stockton and retired after 38 years of service as one of the Vice Presidents in Tracy, CA. Clyde loved music and sang for many weddings and directed choir at St.Anne's in Lodi CA., Church of Presentation and The Cathedral of Annunciation in Stockton CA. He was the loving son of Antone M. and Mary Ramalho originally from The Azores Islands, Portugal, then Fort Jones CA, and finally Lodi, CA. Devoted and loving brother of his late sister, Mary E. Oakes and brother-in-law to Clinton Oakes of Stockton, CA. Loving uncle to niece, Kathleen M. Archer, and nephew, C. Ray Smith of Stockton, CA. Great Uncle of Kevin Smith, Taryn Smith, Jeff Archer, and Lance Archer, all of Stockton, CA. Great Uncle of Meghan Ortega of Portland, Oregon. Great-great Uncle to 10 nieces and nephews Family and friends are invited to attend the Vigil Service to be held at DeYoung Funeral Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton, on Monday January 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at The Cathedral of Annunciation, 425 W. Magnolia St., Stockton, CA.,95203, at 10:00 am on January 21, 2020. Private family only viewing at DeYoung Memorial Funeral Home on January 20, 2020, from 3:00 - 4:30 pm. Private family only committal at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery on January 21, 2020 following Mass. Donations in lieu of flowers made be made to The , Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on Jan. 16, 2020