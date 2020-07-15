1/1
Colleen Louise Luman
1948 - 2020
Colleen Louise Luman Sept. 21, 1948 - July 6, 2020 Colleen Louise Luman, age 71 passed away peacefully July 6, 2020 due to complications of Covid 19. She was a dedicated member of Jehovah's Witnesses. Beloved wife of Karl Luman. Devoted mother of Mark Hearon(deceased), Michael Hearon, Melissa Hearon, Malcolm Hearon (Julie), Morgan Hearon, Matthias Hearon and Lacy Luman. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will follow in the near future. Loved by so many, she will be greatly missed.


Published in The Record on Jul. 15, 2020.
