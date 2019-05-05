|
|
Colleen Sainaghi
November 14, 1929 April 28, 2019
Colleen Sainaghi (nee Quinn) passed away peacefully on
Sunday, April 28th following a brief illness during which she was surrounded by family. .
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the medical, nursing and respiratory staff who provided Colleen with very attentive and compassionate care.
Colleen was born in Stockton on November 14, 1929 to
Clarence and Ina Quinn. She
attended Woodrow Wilson
Elementary and Stockton High School. She was a proud member of Jobs Daughters bethel 83 and was active in the Lutheran Youth Group. Colleen graduated from the Registered Nursing
Diploma Program at San
Joaquin General Hospital.
Her nursing career included
positions at San Joaquin General and Dameron Hospitals.
She also worked and retired from Delta Blood Bank.
Colleen married the love of her life, Anthony Sainaghi in 1951. They raised two daughters,
Marsha and Mary, who followed in Colleen's footsteps in pursuing nursing careers. Colleen
delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and schooling them in the finer points of becoming a master bingo player. She was always excited to
attend family celebrations. As well as getting to know her great grandchildren.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Sainaghi, parents Clarence and Ina Quinn, sister Patricia Moni. She is survived by her daughters Marsha Chellsen (John), Mary Centeno (John), colleen was loved and cherished by
her grandchildren, Amber Moran-Wannell (Rob), John Reynoso, Brian Moran (Sonja), Kara Penera (Brandon), Katie Tucci (Joey), Anthony Reynoso (fianc‚ Kristeena), and great grandchildren Chase and Meah Tucci, Braden Parke, Jax
Moran, Samuel and Judah Penera, Theo Wannell, and Avery Reynoso.
Funeral services will be at DeYoung Memorial Chapel on 601 N. California St. at 11am on Wednesday May 8th. Reception TBA.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019