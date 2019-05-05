Home

DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
For more information about
Colleen Sainaghi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map

Colleen Sainaghi


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Colleen Sainaghi Obituary
Colleen Sainaghi

November 14, 1929 April 28, 2019

Colleen Sainaghi (nee Quinn) passed away peacefully on

Sunday, April 28th following a brief illness during which she was surrounded by family. .

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the medical, nursing and respiratory staff who provided Colleen with very attentive and compassionate care.

Colleen was born in Stockton on November 14, 1929 to

Clarence and Ina Quinn. She

attended Woodrow Wilson

Elementary and Stockton High School. She was a proud member of Jobs Daughters bethel 83 and was active in the Lutheran Youth Group. Colleen graduated from the Registered Nursing

Diploma Program at San

Joaquin General Hospital.

Her nursing career included

positions at San Joaquin General and Dameron Hospitals.

She also worked and retired from Delta Blood Bank.

Colleen married the love of her life, Anthony Sainaghi in 1951. They raised two daughters,

Marsha and Mary, who followed in Colleen's footsteps in pursuing nursing careers. Colleen

delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and schooling them in the finer points of becoming a master bingo player. She was always excited to

attend family celebrations. As well as getting to know her great grandchildren.

Colleen was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Sainaghi, parents Clarence and Ina Quinn, sister Patricia Moni. She is survived by her daughters Marsha Chellsen (John), Mary Centeno (John), colleen was loved and cherished by

her grandchildren, Amber Moran-Wannell (Rob), John Reynoso, Brian Moran (Sonja), Kara Penera (Brandon), Katie Tucci (Joey), Anthony Reynoso (fianc‚ Kristeena), and great grandchildren Chase and Meah Tucci, Braden Parke, Jax

Moran, Samuel and Judah Penera, Theo Wannell, and Avery Reynoso.

Funeral services will be at DeYoung Memorial Chapel on 601 N. California St. at 11am on Wednesday May 8th. Reception TBA.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019
