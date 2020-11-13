1/1
Concepcion Orosco (Concha, Connie) Guardado
Concepcion (Concha, Connie) Orosco Guardado
Concepcion (Concha, Connie) Orosco de Guardado passed away on Nov. 8th, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born on Dec, 8, 1945 in Mexicali, Baja California . Her happier times were going to local casinos and playing Bingo with her friends at the Courtyard Apartments. She is preceded in death by her son Victor Guardado Jr. She is survived by her sons Danny (Cindy) Guardado, Eddie (Lisa) Guardado, daughters, Monica (Lee) Storey and Michelle (Danny) Souza. Connie has seven grandchildren and one great grandson. A very special thank you to the UC Davis Medical Staff and Rosemary, her caregiver. A heartfelt thank you to our brother Danny for being there to the end. Burial services will be private with immediate family only.

Published in The Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
