Conception Delgado Archuleta
Dec. 8, 1935 - March 31, 2019
Conception Delgado Archuleta died peacefully surrounded by family on March 31, 2019 in Modesto, CA at the age of 83.
Conception is survived by her children, Ernest Archuleta Jr, Luis Garcia, Angel Love
Martinez; daughters in law
Sandra Archuleta and Miranda Winters, sister Dora Jesus, grandchildren Frank Pursley,
Ernie Archuleta III, Rudy Archuleta, Kerry Baker III and Luis M. Garcia. She is preceded in death by husband Manuel Martinez and daughters Mary Pursley and Esther Picar of Stockton.
Conception was born on
December 8, 1935 in Ajo,
Arizona to Juan and Maria Delgado. After moving to
Stockton, CA, Conception worked a variety of jobs before finding her calling as a CNA and Home Health Provider.
She was a generous, witty,
funny individual who loved to dance, cook and was passionate about her family. She liked to crochet, take care of her dogs, Pacino, Santina, Alison
& Vinny and help others.
Visitation will be held April 11,
2 pm - 6 pm with rosary to follow. Funeral service will be April 12, 11 am at De Young Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Dr, with a reception to
follow at Dave Wong's. Deacon Kevin Amen will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to
attend and celebrate
Conception's life. Please send flowers to De Young Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Dr. The family would like to thank the staff at Vintage Fair Rehabilitation Center, Optimal Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care and kindness.
Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2019