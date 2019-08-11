Home

Central United Methodist Chruc
3700 Pacific Ave
Stockton, CA 95204

Conrad "Corky" Ensley

Conrad "Corky" Ensley 1945 - 2019 Conrad "Corky" Ensley went home to be with the Lord on July 22nd. He was born to Lee Bernard and Imogene R. Ensley in Turlock, CA. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Lin, siblings Lana Mitchell, (predeceased by brother-in-law, Dan Mitchell), Cecilia Williams (Dan) and Richard Ensley (Laura) and many nieces and nephews. Corky graduated from Stagg High School class of 63. He proudly served in the US Navy Submarine Service. Corky was a man of many talents. He loved old cars from the 30's, 40's, 50's and 60's. He was president of the Delta Model A's and very involved with the Central Valley Cruisers classic car group. Most weekends you could find him relaxing at a car show or touring with a group of Model A's. Corky was a treasured friend to all who knew him. It has been said that he never met a stranger. A celebration of his life will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Stockton on August 17th at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Corky's name to QuiltsofHonor.org or American Legion Karl Ross Post 16, Stockton.
Published in The Record on Aug. 11, 2019
