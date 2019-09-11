|
Conrad H. S. Hunziker II June 5, 1950 - Sept. 4, 2019 Our beloved Conrad H.S. Hunziker II, 69, died on September 4, 2019, at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento following a valiant 19-month battle with multiple myeloma. His three children, two of five grandchildren, four sisters, ex-wife, and his fianc‚ were all with him in the days leading up to his passing. Con was born and raised in Lodi, the son of Samuel and Ione (Goltz) Hunziker, and a 1968 graduate of Lodi High. He earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics from Pacific Lutheran University. There, he met Dianne and they were married for 36 years. In 1984, Con joined the Lodi Police Department, where he was on the S.W.A.T. team, a Sergeant for the K-9 and the Police Cadet programs, and a proud member of the Honor Guard. After he retired in 2000, Con joined the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department. He served 17 years there, notably known as the "Candyman" bailiff in the San Joaquin County Superior Court. During his tenure with the Sheriff's department, Con met Mary and they loved each other dearly for 11 years. Con is survived by his fianc‚ Mary; his ex-wife Dianne; his three children and their spouses: Conrad III (Paula), Tritia (Brian), and Mark (Kristin); his five grandchildren: Jules, Chad, Owen, Conrad IV, and Noah. Con is also survived by his four sisters: Paula, Judith, Janet, and Meridith and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 808 Porter Ave, Stockton, with a reception following. Guests are encouraged to wear colorful, Con-inspired outfits in celebration of the wit he brought to the world. Con will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery during a private family burial. No additional visitations will be held. Along with flowers, the family welcomes donations to the or the in memory of Conrad.
Published in The Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019