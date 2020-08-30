Consuelo (Connie) H. Arguijo September 28, 1922 - August 17, 2020 Consuelo Hernandez Arguijo passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on August 17, 2020 at Rio Las Palmas Senior Living in Stockton, California, with family by her side. Born on September 28, 1922, in Charlotte, Texas, Consuelo "Connie" Hernandez Arguijo was a devoted wife to her husband of 50 years, Richard Arguijo; and a loving mother to her surviving children, Dick Arguijo (Gail) and John Arguijo (Teri), of Stockton and Diane Arguijo of San Francisco. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, Jose Hernandez and Guadalupe Benavides Hernandez, and her siblings Elvira Hernandez, Juan Hernandez, Carmen Hernandez, Francisco Hernandez, Nicolasa Hernandez, Minnie Rodriguez, Maria Candelaria Gonzales, Sonny Hernandez and Enedina Flores. Connie moved to Stockton from Texas in the 1950s with her husband Richard and made Stockton her home for over 65 years. Connie always put her family above her own needs as they were the most important thing in her life. She enjoyed cooking and sharing a meal with family and friends. Anyone who visited her home would generally not leave without being offered something to eat. Connie was a devout Catholic and she and her husband were founding members of St. Edward's Catholic Church when it opened its doors in East Stockton in 1967. For many decades, Connie attended Mass and dedicated her time and talents to assist with countless church-related activities. Her favorite fundraisers were volunteering at the St. Edward's First Friday dinners and at the annual church Bazaar. When Connie's first grandchildren were born, twin girls, Heidi and Heather; she and Richard would travel to San Francisco where her son Dick and his wife Gail were living to see the girls any chance they could get. "Wella", as she was affectionately called by all of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; adored and cherished the time she had with them over the years and looked forward to their phone calls, video chats and visits. She is survived by her grandchildren, Heidi Prieto and Sophia Cardona of Stockton, Heather Donovan of San Clemente, Jason Richard Arguijo of Tampa, Rashelle Arguijo Vicenti of London (England), Mackena Ray Arguijo of Fort Riley, Kansas and step-grandson Craig Vincelet of Stockton. In addition, Connie is survived by eight greatgrandchildren. Church services at St. Edward's Catholic Church will be live streamed on September 2nd at https://www.facebook.com/stedwardschurchstockton/
beginning with the Rosary at 9:00 a.m. and followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. The church service will be held outside for 100 people but the church can accommodate many more people who bring their own folding chairs. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of Connie Arguijo to the St. Edward Community Center building fund at https://www.stedwardstockton.family/
.