Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater Maranatha COGIC
2209 S. Pock Ln.
Stockton, CA
Coolidge Edmerson Jr Mar. 12, 1954 - Jan. 31. 2019

Coolidge departed this life on Jan. 31, 2019. He was a football athete and graduate of

Edison H.S. Class of 1972. He worked numerous jobs and

retired from St. Joseph Hospital.

Coolidge leaves to cherish his memory brothers Enos Edmerson, Phillip Edmerson, John Edmerson, nephew E.J. Edmerson, aunts, cousins, and friends. Memorial service Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 at 2:00PM, Greater Maranatha COGIC, 2209 S. Pock Ln., Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on Feb. 8, 2019
