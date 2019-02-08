|
Coolidge Edmerson Jr Mar. 12, 1954 - Jan. 31. 2019
Coolidge departed this life on Jan. 31, 2019. He was a football athete and graduate of
Edison H.S. Class of 1972. He worked numerous jobs and
retired from St. Joseph Hospital.
Coolidge leaves to cherish his memory brothers Enos Edmerson, Phillip Edmerson, John Edmerson, nephew E.J. Edmerson, aunts, cousins, and friends. Memorial service Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 at 2:00PM, Greater Maranatha COGIC, 2209 S. Pock Ln., Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on Feb. 8, 2019