Corinne S. Fontanilla 1937 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Corrine Fontanilla (nee Artiaga) announces that she passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 7, 2020, at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, James (Jim) Fontanilla; her parents, Mauricio and Lourdes Alcoseba Artiaga; brother, Anthony Artiaga; sisters, Saldonia Artiaga and Lily Artiaga Carido. Corinne was the heart of her family, loving mother to daughter, Lesley Fontanilla; sons, Jim (Jenni), Robert (Brenda) and David. She was the proud grandmother of Sabiene, Brycen and Kellinne. She is also survived by her brother, Morris Artiaga and many, many nieces and nephews, countless relatives and friends. Corinne and Jim, her sweetheart for life, lovingly raised their children and created a lasting legacy. She worked at the Bank of America, taught computer classes at Delta College, and served as a legal secretary/assistant for attorney Tom Zuckerman, her friend as well as her employer for the last 42 years. Corinne will be remembered for her love of music and travel, which she shared with all her family and friends. She was a talented ukulele player and singer who played with the Ohanas and Stockton Strummers ukulele groups. Family celebrations would always include ukulele time with family and friends gathered around her, joyfully singing to her accompaniment. She loved to travel, attend musical productions, was an avid reader, and was quite the trivia buff. For 20+ years she was the statistician for St. Mary's High School's Varsity Boy's Basketball teams, and was currently serving as the secretary of FANHS (Filipino American National Historical Society - Stockton Chapter). Corinne enjoyed life, her family and friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others and she will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Private Inurnment at the National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her memory to: Hospice of San Joaquin or FANHS, Stockton Chapter, would be greatly appreciated by Corinne's family. Please help us Celebrate Corinne's Life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Elkhorn Country Club, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
Published in The Record from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, 2020