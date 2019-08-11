Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quail Lakes Club House

Craig Victor Sands


1950 - 2019
Craig Victor Sands Obituary
Craig Victor Sands July 6, 1950 - Aug. 6,2019 Craig Victor Sands, born July 6th, 1950 in Yreka, CA to Victor and Patricia Sands. He grew up in Westwood, CA. He was a Boy Scout and real life cowboy. Craig attended Westwood High School, and the University of Pacific. Craig was a Certified Public Accountant for 40+ years, and was known for his integrity and kindness. He was a Past President, of the N. Stockton Rotary Club and the . He was active with his son's soccer and swim teams. Craig is survived by his wife, Linda Sands and ex-wife, Norah Bennington, his children; Scott, Nathan, David, Melissa, Warren, David, Sister Francine, Brother Tim, and his 11 grandchildren, in-laws. He passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on August 6th. A celebration of life will be held at the Quail Lakes Club House on Sunday 9/1/19 from 1pm to 4pm.
logo

Published in The Record on Aug. 11, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
