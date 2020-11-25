Cynthia "Cindy" Burton Scott
Cynthia "Cindy" Burton Scott, 71 years old, passed away on Wednesday November 11th, 2020, in Stockton, California, after a seven-year battle against Alzheimer's disease.
Cindy was born in Stockton, California to Maxwell Burton and Antoinette "Toni" Lopez Brewer on November 1st, 1949. As a young child Cindy's parents gave her the nickname Cinderella. In 1967 Cindy graduated from Lincoln High School and then attended San Joaquin Delta College. She then transferred to California State Stanislaus where she received her BA in Social Science and perceived a Teaching Credential from UOP in 1973. In 1978 Cindy married Patrick Matthews and they had two daughters, Samantha (Michael) Chamberlain and Carly (Brandon) Drebert. In 1995 Cindy married her husband Gary Scott and added two step-children to her extended family, Thomas (Kimberly) Scott and Sarah (Michael) Mares. Family was very important to Cindy and she was blessed with many family members. Cindy's younger brother Mark Burton and her nephew Maxwell Burton currently live in the Edmunds, WA area. Cindy also had eight grandchildren, whom she loved very much. They called her C.G., which was an abbreviation for Crazy Grandma (because she was so silly with the kids). She took delight in their different personalities and interests: Matthew, Parker, Marley (Drebert), Cole, Callie, Tanner (Chamberlain), Oliver and Sullivan (Scott).
Cindy worked as a kindergarten teacher in both Stockton Unified and Lincoln Unified School Districts in the mid 70's. During this time, she also worked at Sundance Sports. As a young mother she worked for Matthews Company as an interior designer. In 1987 Cindy continued her retail career working for Nordstrom stores in different locations in Northern California. In 1990 Cindy returned to Sundance Sports as a co-owner and manager. About 15 years later, she sold Sundance Sports and went back to work as an interior designer, for Matthews Interiors with her daughter Samantha. Then, in 2008, she went back to teaching as a substitute. During her various careers she was also a member of The Stockton Rotary Club.
Cindy's life was full of energy, kindness and love. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, gardening, music, dancing, cooking, skiing, running and a glass of wine with family and friends.
Cindy's friends were also an important part of Cindy's life. She had many lifelong friends, whom she considered to be like her sisters. Some of her friends she had known since her early childhood years of kindergarten and elementary school.
Special thank you to Somerford Place Alzheimer's Assisted Living Facility and Executive Director Leslie Anderson. Thank you also to VITAS Healthcare Services for their additional support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined by family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stockton Walk to End Alzheimer's (Cinderella Squad), C/O Alzheimer's Association
, 1455 Response Road, Suite 190, Sacramento, CA 95815.