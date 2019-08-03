|
Dale C. Hall July 3, 1945 - July 31, 2019 Dale C. Hall passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 with family by his side. He was born in French Camp, CA on July 3, 1945 to Lucille and Chester Hall. In his early years, Dale served his country with the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. Later, he became a police officer to protect and serve the City of Stockton for 27 years until his retirement in 1997. Dale was a dedicated professional with an unmatched work ethic. He enjoyed fishing and spending his retirement years in Lake Tahoe until he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 and returned back home to Stockton. Dale is survived by his beloved significant other Marvi Hagan; children: Brandon, Kimberly, Kelly, Eric, Lilly, Troy, and Zachary; grandchildren: Isabel, Cody, Brandon Jr., Cruz, Jordan, Nicolas and Kaylie; and his sister Judi Anderson. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Linda Hall. A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 AM at the Quail Lakes Baptist Church, 1904 Quail Lakes Dr., Stockton, CA 95207. Following the funeral service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the University Plaza Waterfront Hotel, 110 W. Fremont St., Stockton, CA 95202. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. The family appreciates everyone's love and support through this difficult time. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019