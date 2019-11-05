Home

Dale Pyeatt April 29, 1935 - Oct. 21, 2019 Born in Oklahoma to Jewel & J.D. Pyeatt, he passed away at home surrounded by his family. Dale was 84 years old. Survived by the love of his life of 62 years, Pat Pyeatt; daughters, D.J. (Mike) Boles, Starlene (Mike) Brooks; sister, Donna Pyeatt; grandkids, Jessey (Dave), Michael (Bridget), Shay and 5 great-grandchildren. Dale was a car dealer for 60 years, owning his own business. He was also a Dirt Track Promoter and Rancher. Dale loved his family, friends and NASCAR. A graveside service for Dale will be at Cherokee Memorial in Lodi, CA on Saturday Nov. 9th at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Optimal Hospice of Stockton.
Published in The Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
