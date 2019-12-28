|
Dan Cort April 11, 1951 - Dec. 24, 2019 Dan Cort, a man of great strength, vision and even greater love passed away on the evening of December 24, 2019. Born on April 11, 1951, in San Francisco to Phyllis and Robert Cort, Dan attended George Washington High School, where he excelled in pretty much everything he tried, especially swimming, wrestling and exploring San Francisco in depth with his friends, often on his trusty old Ducati motorcycle. He studied history at UOP and became, not surprisingly, a beloved School Teacher. But his interest in cities, and especially in development, led him to another realm. From humble beginnings trading vehicles for land and yurts, he developed an empire. Focusing on Victorian homes, he renovated and repurposed properties in astoundingly creative ways. He became well known and highly respected. His first book, Downtown Turn Around, was critically praised and put in words his unique gifts and perspectives. As if this was not enough, Dan believed that political intervention was an important way to create meaningful change. He ran and succeeded in becoming Mayor of his last adopted city, Pacific Grove. While mayor, his innovative interventions to preserve the town's environment led to important and long-lasting changes. As wonderful as his work in Real Estate was, Dan will perhaps be best remembered for his love and support of his family and friends. Survived by his wife Beth, most obviously the love of his life; his adored children, Jessica (Jeff), Zac (Megan) and Josh; and grandchildren, Jake, Jemma (Blueberry), Lincoln, and Lennox; his siblings, Doug (Linda) and Diane (Tim) and far too many friends to be named, who "got" him, loved him, and as with everyone who knew him, appreciated his gifts and humor in every encounter. It is insufficient to say he will be missed. If you wish to honor Dan's life, please consider planting a tree in his memory. A celebration of his life is forthcoming. Details may be found at www.cortco.com.
Published in The Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019