Dan (Pineapple) DeLeon
January 27, 1949 – November 6, 2020
Born to Dandina and Ralph DeLeon in Honolulu, HI, Dan lived in Stockton most of his life and passed at age 71. Dan graduated Stagg High in 1967 and majored in Police Science at Delta College. He sang in their choir and was in Westside Story, Time of Your Life, and Aunty Mame.
Dan worked for the City of Stockton for 35 yrs where he created and coached the Lincoln Blazers for 25 yrs. Starting 1988, he coached basketball for Tokay, Stagg, Lincoln, & Weston Ranch. He played city league softball, basketball, and flag football. Dan volunteered coaching indoor youth soccer, basketball, and T-ball.
Dan is survived by his sisters DeLynda DeLeon of Napa & Doreen Drullard of Stockton and his nieces and nephews in CA and HI. He is predeceased by his parents, older brother and sister and younger brother. No services will be held. Donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, https://www.hospicesj.org
.