Daniel Paul Carroll

10/23/38 - 10/23/20

Daniel Paul Carroll, age 82 passed away peacefully at home among family and in the thoughts and prayers of loved ones. A birthday party awaited as he passed through the pearly gates, with family and with his late wife and best friend Shirley.

A good man and father to Bob & Kathy Carroll of Stockton, CA, Bill Carroll of Little Rock, AR, and Steven and Thomas Carroll. Grandfather to Adam and Delaney Carroll. Sisters Joan DeLuca and Linda Collins of MA, Sister-in-law Val Willes of OR and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born in Arlington MA, served in the US Navy and retired in Stockton, CA. Retired Radioman Chief, a time he remembered well, specifically aboard the U.S.S. Ware (DD-865) and retired US Postal Service worker. Moved to Canyonville, OR and enjoyed many years of retirement and then back to Stockton to spend time with family.

To his friends, Thank you for the memories, he remembered you fondly. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of San Joaquin. An outstanding and caring group of professionals.

We have the watch!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store