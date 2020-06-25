Danny L. Herman Jan. 1, 1955 - June 20, 2020 Danny L. Herman entered into rest on June 20, 2020. Born January 1, 1955 in Buleha, North Dakota and resided in Stockton, CA for 24 years. Work as a Long Shoreman for Archer Daniel Midland here in Stockton and Lodi, CA. Survived by wife, Virginia Herman; daughters, Jenifer Aguirre, Lindsey Nance; son-in-law, Johnny Aguirre; grandchildren, Jimmy, Julieanna Aguirre, Isabelle Chavez; great grandson, Amauri Kern; brother, Tim (Gail) Herman; niece, Melissa (Jesse) Meek; and great- nieces Ruby and Scarlet Meek. Entered into rest with parents, Calvin and Ruby Herman; brother, Wayne Herman and grandparents. Service will be held will be June 27, 2020 at New Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, 1950 Cherokee Rd., Stockton 95205 at 10am. Masks will be required.