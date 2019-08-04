Home

POWERED BY

Danny Michael Chouinard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Michael Chouinard Obituary
Danny Michael Chouinard May 23, 1949 - July 13, 2019 Danny passed away in his home on July 13th after an extended illness. Danny was a Veteran, Grandfather, Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend, Dog-lover, Bay Area Sports Teams fanatic, and passionate Golfer! He will be sorely missed by those who knew him. His cherished family includes: Aimee Chouinard-Ward and Michael Chouinard; siblings: Larry Chouinard and Dovie McCusker; step-siblings Jim Lackey, Larry Lackey, and Susan Lackey; parents: Ann Lackey and Joseph Lackey; Grandchildren: Alexander and Isabella Nolen; nieces: Tracci, Nicolle and Lori Lackey and Ryan and Shannon Chouinard; nephew: Ryan Chouinard. For funeral service information go to www.lodifuneralhome.com/ obituary/danny-chouinard
logo

Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.