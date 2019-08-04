|
|
Danny Michael Chouinard May 23, 1949 - July 13, 2019 Danny passed away in his home on July 13th after an extended illness. Danny was a Veteran, Grandfather, Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend, Dog-lover, Bay Area Sports Teams fanatic, and passionate Golfer! He will be sorely missed by those who knew him. His cherished family includes: Aimee Chouinard-Ward and Michael Chouinard; siblings: Larry Chouinard and Dovie McCusker; step-siblings Jim Lackey, Larry Lackey, and Susan Lackey; parents: Ann Lackey and Joseph Lackey; Grandchildren: Alexander and Isabella Nolen; nieces: Tracci, Nicolle and Lori Lackey and Ryan and Shannon Chouinard; nephew: Ryan Chouinard. For funeral service information go to www.lodifuneralhome.com/ obituary/danny-chouinard
Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2019