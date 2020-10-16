Danny "Ruby" Ruvalcaba October 13, 1951 - October 9, 2020 Retired Stockton Fire Captain Danny "Ruby" Ruvalcaba passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded in love, on October 9, 2020. His wife, his children, and his grand-children were at his side. Danny was born in French Camp, California on October 13, 1951 to Francisco and Margaret Ruvalcaba. He grew up in Lathrop Acres. Growing up in Lathrop he attended local schools, wreaked havoc, and graduated from East Union High School. As a youth he worked in the fields alongside his father and siblings to help his family. After graduation he was drafted into the Army. He received an honorable discharge from the Army National Guard. In 1973 he was chosen for Stockton Fire Department's very first Trainee Program. This group of trainees would forever be known as "the Dirty Dozen". It was a life changing event for Danny. Firefighting was in his blood. He retired from the Department after 31 years of service. "Ruby" will be remembered not just for his outstanding firefighting skills, but his quick wit, great sense of humor, practical jokes, and his distinctive laugh. He so greatly enjoyed the camaraderie and firehouse fun, but when the bell hit, all joking and kidding stopped. It was time to serve. Being a firefighter was more than a job, it was his calling. He loved it, he was good at it, and he was a true servant to the citizens of Stockton. To him, serving the public was the epitome of being a Stockton Firefighter, and he was dedicated to this belief. Danny worked his way up to the rank of Captain. He also served as the Department's Public Information Officer, where he had the opportunity to meet and shake hands with then President George W. Bush. After his retirement he enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas with his wife Mary, riding his motorcycle, fishing, spending time with his family, and meeting his close friends for lunch. Danny achieved much in his professional life, but for him his greatest accomplishment was, and will always be, his children and grandchildren. He felt so overwhelmingly blessed as he watched each of them grow into amazing adults, and he loved them with all of his heart. He was a proud father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his father Francisco, his brother Joe Ruvalcaba, and his sister Della Murrilo. Danny is survived by his loving wife Mary, his devoted mother Margaret, his beloved children Daniel (Ruby) of Lathrop, Marissa (Kevin) of Nevada City, Luis (Alicia) of San Francisco, and Richard of San Francisco. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren Daniel Jr. and Serena of Lathrop, as well as his sister Rita, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and loyal friends. A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., with a Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Linus Catholic Church, 2620 S. B Street, Stockton. He will be laid to rest at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, Stockton, CA. Remembrances may be made to the Stockton Firefighters Relief Association: SFFRA, P.O. Box 692201, Stockton, CA 95269 or to St. Linus Church, 2620 S. B St., Stockton,CA 95206. Casa Bonita Funeral Home



