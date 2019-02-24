|
|
Dante Virgilio
Cari¤o Felipe
Feb. 28, 1940 - Feb. 18, 2019
Dante Virgilio Cari¤o Felipe, 78, joined his wife of 44 years, Nita del Rosario Felipe in heaven on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Manteca, Ca. He was born the eldest among 4 children on February 28, 1940 in Laoag City,
Philippines. Dante is survived by his 2 loving daughters,
Maria Nita Cesante (husband John) and Melissa Felipe.
He was also blessed with
3 beautiful granddaughters, Danielle Arianna, Danica Antonie and Danett Alceena whom he adored dearly. He also leaves behind his 2 brothers Franklin (Norma) and Wilson (Josefina) and his sister Joyce Slade (Thomas).
Before migrating to the United States in 2003, Dante retired as a 5th Grade School Teacher at La Paz Elementary school and also taught Math and PE for
almost 36 years. He was an
accomplished coach in volleyball, swimming and track and field. While in the USA Dante
enjoyed riding his bike every day, going to the casino, eating out, watching the boxing, volleyball and the NBA games.
He was always passionate about being abreast with the news by always watching CNN, MSNBC and OAN and by reading daily the newspapers.
He loved his Coke and crossword puzzles. He also attended St Anthony's Catholic Church with his family. Dante loved
attending his granddaughters school activities and sports games and traveling with his
family. He is known for his big smile . . . always taking each day with a grateful heart.
P.L. Fry and Son is honored to serve the Felipe family.
A visitation is scheduled for
Sunday, March 3, 2019 from
11 am to 6 pm. With a rosary at 5pm at PL Fry & Son Funeral Home, 290 N. Union Road, Manteca. A mass will be held on Monday, 11 am at
St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 505 E. North Street, Manteca.
Final resting place will be St. John's Catholic Cemetery, 17871 S. Carrolton Road, Escalon. For condolences to the family please visit our website at www.plfryandson.com search obituaries.
Published in The Record on Feb. 24, 2019