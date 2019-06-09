|
Darrin A. Sato
1965 - 2019
Born on August 21, 1965 to
Patsy and Akira Sato,
Darrin A. Sato passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 53 due to complications from
kidney disease. He is survived by his brother Derek (Lori) Sato and nephew Bryan Sato.
Darrin was a lifelong resident of Stockton California. After
graduating from the University of California, Davis, Darrin went to work for American Master Tech where he was a Product Manager until his passing.
As an avid reader, friends and
family knew that when you saw Darrin, a book was within reach. He was a dedicated Bay Area sports fan. His fondest memories were annual trips with his
family to Lake Tahoe from his childhood until recent years.
A private family service and committal will be held at
Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi. In honor of Darrin's love for his nephew, Bryan, donations in lieu of flowers or gifts can be made to the Del Norte Dolphins Swim Team or SkateMD, both in Sacramento.
Published in The Record from June 9 to June 10, 2019