Daryl William Bitter 1940 - 2020 Daryl Bitter passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Daryl was born in Selma, California in 1940 to George and Mildred Bitter. He grew up in Selma, graduating from Selma High School in 1957. His love of sports led him to play varsity football, basketball and baseball at Selma High. He attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in the study of soil sciences and more importantly, where he met his wife Susan. Daryl and Susan married in 1964. After graduating from Cal Poly, Daryl worked for several years in the agricultural industry in California's Central Valley. He served in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1963 until 1969, leaving with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He then worked several years at the family pharmacy in Selma. In 1974 Daryl began a 31-year career as an underground construction superintendent with Granite Construction, taking him all over California, while keeping Stockton as his home. After retirement in 2005, Daryl's two passions were traveling with Susan all across the globe and playing golf. Daryl and Susan made it to almost every continent, but their favorite vacation spot was Hawaii. As important as travel was, Daryl was a regular on the golf courses in and around Stockton. He was a member of the Elkhorn golf course and found great joy with all the friends he made playing golf. He enjoyed being a volunteer golf coach with First Tee Stockton. Daryl was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, brother-in law, uncle and friend. His sense of humor will be remembered by everyone he touched. He loved his family and reveled in picking out toys and gifts for his grandchildren. Being a grandfather and spending time with his grandchildren was the highlight of his life. His love for his family knew no bounds, and he was always happy to visit with them all. It's impossible to say how much his children loved him, respected him and counted on him. A person could not ask for a better father. We will miss him forever. Daryl is survived by his wife Susan, his children Gregory (Rebecca) and Jennifer (Eric), his grandchildren Zachary, George, Clark and Ginger, his brother Robert Bitter (Barbara), brother-in-law Scott McElmury (Elaine), sister-in-law Pat McElmury, nieces and nephews, Bradley (Kimberly), Brian (Ellen), Bonnie, Scott (Ray), and Daniel (Viktorya), and great nieces, Brielle, April, Zoe, Kya and Charlie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store