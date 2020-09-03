David Aguilar Cota 1953 - 2020 David Aguilar Cota passed away on August 21st at a local hospital after a long illness from diabetes and high blood pressure. He was 66 years old. David was born in Stockton, Calif. and lived his entire life here attending St. George Catholic school and St. Mary's high school. He was a member of St. George's parish. David worked in landscape construction and maintenance for several companies in Stockton as well as forklift driver for several packing sheds. He is survived by a brother Robert, two daughters Stephanie and Theresa Cota, their mother Sylvia Ramirez, grandchildren Gabriel Cota, David, Annabelle, and Miguel Campuzano, all of Stockton as well as several cousins from Stockton and San Diego. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews from Stockton. A viewing will be held at the Casa Bonita funeral home at the rural cemetery on September 8th from 9 am to 11 am. A graveside service will be held at the Catholic cemetery starting at 11:30. David will be greatly missed by his family and friends as he was loved dearly by all who knew him. As his suffering has ended may he rest in peace in heaven forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store