1/1
David Aguilar Cota
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Aguilar Cota 1953 - 2020 David Aguilar Cota passed away on August 21st at a local hospital after a long illness from diabetes and high blood pressure. He was 66 years old. David was born in Stockton, Calif. and lived his entire life here attending St. George Catholic school and St. Mary's high school. He was a member of St. George's parish. David worked in landscape construction and maintenance for several companies in Stockton as well as forklift driver for several packing sheds. He is survived by a brother Robert, two daughters Stephanie and Theresa Cota, their mother Sylvia Ramirez, grandchildren Gabriel Cota, David, Annabelle, and Miguel Campuzano, all of Stockton as well as several cousins from Stockton and San Diego. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews from Stockton. A viewing will be held at the Casa Bonita funeral home at the rural cemetery on September 8th from 9 am to 11 am. A graveside service will be held at the Catholic cemetery starting at 11:30. David will be greatly missed by his family and friends as he was loved dearly by all who knew him. As his suffering has ended may he rest in peace in heaven forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Catholic cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casa Bonita Funeral Home Casa Bonita Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved