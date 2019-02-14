|
|
David Anthony
Lopez Sr.
Nov. 25, 1930 - Feb. 11, 2019
David Anthony Lopez Sr. was born in Williams, Arizona on November 25th, 1930. He moved to Stockton, CA where he was a long time resident of 80 years. He passed away February 11th, 2019 and is now peacefully with our Heavenly Father.
He met, then married Elisa Segoviano Nov. 23rd, 1952 and had recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. He is survived by wife Elisa, son David Lopez Jr. (Donna) of Brooklyn, New York, daughter Leasa
Lopez and son Michael Lopez both of Stockton, CA and daughter Laura Lopez of Fresno, CA. Grandchildren, Charlette Lopez and Lucas Lopez and great-grandchild Aaron Odero.
He worked for the Dept of Corrections as a correctional officer for 31 years. After his retirement from the State of California, he attended Delta College where he took classes in carpentry. His passion for carpentry led him to volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. David also served in the National Guard for 7 years, was a member of the San Joaquin Lions Club and volunteered at St Luke's Church.
We love you Dad.
Life here will not be the same, you will be missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Rosary and Vigil to follow at 12:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home located at 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in The Record on Feb. 14, 2019