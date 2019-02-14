Home

POWERED BY

David Anthony Lopez Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Anthony Lopez Sr. Obituary
David Anthony

Lopez Sr.

Nov. 25, 1930 - Feb. 11, 2019

David Anthony Lopez Sr. was born in Williams, Arizona on November 25th, 1930. He moved to Stockton, CA where he was a long time resident of 80 years. He passed away February 11th, 2019 and is now peacefully with our Heavenly Father.

He met, then married Elisa Segoviano Nov. 23rd, 1952 and had recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. He is survived by wife Elisa, son David Lopez Jr. (Donna) of Brooklyn, New York, daughter Leasa

Lopez and son Michael Lopez both of Stockton, CA and daughter Laura Lopez of Fresno, CA. Grandchildren, Charlette Lopez and Lucas Lopez and great-grandchild Aaron Odero.

He worked for the Dept of Corrections as a correctional officer for 31 years. After his retirement from the State of California, he attended Delta College where he took classes in carpentry. His passion for carpentry led him to volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. David also served in the National Guard for 7 years, was a member of the San Joaquin Lions Club and volunteered at St Luke's Church.

We love you Dad.

Life here will not be the same, you will be missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Rosary and Vigil to follow at 12:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home located at 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
logo

Published in The Record on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.