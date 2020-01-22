|
|
David Benjamin Long June 29, 1947 - Jan. 19, 2020 David Benjamin Long, 72, was born in Stockton, California, on June 29, 1947. Our dad died after a valiant fight against cancer on January 19, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Lassas (Michael); and son, Scott Long (Lisa). He was the proud grandparent of Brendan Lassas, Jacob Lassas, Lucas Long, Joshua Long, Katie Long, and Audrey Long. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Long. We loved our dad and will miss him very much.
Published in The Record on Jan. 22, 2020