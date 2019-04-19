|
|
David Bryant Longton
July 22, 1944 - April 8, 2019
Age 74, of Volcano, CA, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in Jackson, CA. David was born in Milford, MA on July 22, 1944, a son of the late Ruth (Perron) and Russell Longton. He enjoyed canoeing, camping, and fishing. He was an avid story-teller, both verbal and written.
David is survived by his loving wife of 49 years and 7 months, Kathleen Longton of Volcano, CA; sister, Ruth Longton, of Temecula, CA; brothers, Paul (Nancy) Longton, of Oceanside, CA and Mark (Josie) Longton, of San Diego, CA; half-sisters, Karen (Mark) Bonilla of Merced, CA, and Lori (Tim) Boyles, of Oakland, TN. He was preceded by his brother, Samuel Enoch Longton.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 22010 Allan Court, Volcano, CA.
Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2019