Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daneri Mortuary
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-0793
For more information about
David Longton
View Funeral Home Obituary

David Bryant Longton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Bryant Longton Obituary
David Bryant Longton

July 22, 1944 - April 8, 2019

Age 74, of Volcano, CA, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in Jackson, CA. David was born in Milford, MA on July 22, 1944, a son of the late Ruth (Perron) and Russell Longton. He enjoyed canoeing, camping, and fishing. He was an avid story-teller, both verbal and written.

David is survived by his loving wife of 49 years and 7 months, Kathleen Longton of Volcano, CA; sister, Ruth Longton, of Temecula, CA; brothers, Paul (Nancy) Longton, of Oceanside, CA and Mark (Josie) Longton, of San Diego, CA; half-sisters, Karen (Mark) Bonilla of Merced, CA, and Lori (Tim) Boyles, of Oakland, TN. He was preceded by his brother, Samuel Enoch Longton.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 22010 Allan Court, Volcano, CA.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now