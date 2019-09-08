|
David C. Padilla April 20, 1926 - Aug. 31, 2019 David Clifford Padilla was born on April 20, 1926 and entered into eternal rest on August 31, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Florentina Padilla, 5 children, 5 stepchildren, 26 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. David's biggest blessing was his family. David was preceded in death by his parents Nickolas & Candelaria Padilla, 12 siblings, and his first wife Rose Padilla. He has many surviving nieces, nephews, and friends. David loved traveling, sports, horse racing, and he was very involved in the community. He retired as President of the Teamsters Union Local 601 in 1987. He was a member of the STARS program through the Sherriff department. In 1983, he was appointed by the Governor to the San Joaquin County Fair Board where he served for 12 years. In the 1980's he was appointed to the Industrial Welfare Commission and was a Jury Foreman for the San Joaquin County Grand Jury. He was also a board member for the Stockton Crime Stoppers. Starting in the 70's, he was a member of the Babe Ruth and Semi-Pro Baseball leagues, manager of the Jack O'Keefe Babe Ruth Program and Commissioner of the Cal-Mex Baseball League. He was also a past president of the Mexican American Golf Association. He was recently inducted into the Mexican-American Hall of Fame.
Published in The Record on Sept. 8, 2019