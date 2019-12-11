|
Rev. David Coyle McCulloch, Jr. December 16, 1924 - November 26, 2019 David C. McCulloch, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 26th. David was best known as the long-serving pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Stockton (1974-1990). In addition to his service to the church, David served the community as a member of the Board of Directors for the local Salvation Army and the Emergency Food Bank. He also served as the chair of the Stockton Ministerial Association and the Interfaith Care Committee, which serves local senior citizens. David was also a longtime member of the Rotary Club in Stockton. David was born in Los Angeles in 1924 to David Coyle McCulloch, Sr. and Zorayda Lorimer McCulloch. He had an older brother, Hugh McCulloch, who was killed in the battle of Okinawa during World War II. David attended Hollywood High School before enlisting in the Navy in 1943. He served as a Radio Technician in Monterey and on Treasure Island until his honorable discharge. David attended UCLA on the GI bill, graduating with a degree in Psychology in 1948. At this point, David answered the call to serve God and his community, enrolling in the Theological Seminary at Princeton. He graduated from Princeton in 1951 and accepted his first pastorate in Great Falls, Montana. It was in Great Falls that he met his future wife, Trilby Elaine Roser, who was a new member of the congregation. David and Trilby were wed in 1953 and enjoyed a rich and loving 66 year marriage. Following their marriage, David and Trilby moved to Omak, Washington where David accepted his next pastoral position. Later in his career, David served as assistant pastor at Fremont Presbyterian Church in Sacramento and then as pastor at Folsom Presbyterian Church and finally as pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Stockton. David received his Doctor of Ministry degree from San Francisco Theological Seminary in 1977. He retired from the ministry in 1990 and enjoyed his later days as a vital member of the community at O'Connor Woods Senior Living Community. In all phases of his life, David was a "people person" who was dedicated to serving others, both within and outside the church community. In addition to his many roles in the community, David was an avid gardener and traveler. With Trilby, he explored many places in Europe, Asia, Australia, Cuba and Mexico. In addition to his wife, Trilby, David is survived by Marti Carter and her husband, Fred Carter of Murphys; Miriam McCulloch of Portland, OR and Chris McCulloch of Walnut Creek. He was also very proud of his seven grandchildren, Amanda Quinney and David Carter; Lucas and Landis Tanaka; and Lauren, Caitlyn and Brendan McCulloch. A Memorial Service has been planned for Saturday, January 18th at 1:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Stockton, 31 E. Vine St. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in David's name to the Emergency Food Bank of San Joaquin County, 7 W. Scotts Ave., Stockton, CA 95203.
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019