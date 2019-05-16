|
|
David Emiliano
Sanchez
April 20, 1953 - May 10, 2019
David Emiliano Sanchez born on April 20, 1953 in French Camp, CA passed away on
May 10, 2019 in Stockton, CA
at the age of 66. Beloved
husband and father.
David is survived by wife
Joann Sanchez, children David,
Jesse, and Davina Sanchez.
He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, 1 brother, nieces,
nephews and in-laws. David will be forever missed. Viewing will be at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA on May 18, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am with funeral service starting at 12:00 pm. Reception to follow service.
Published in The Record on May 16, 2019