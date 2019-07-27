|
David Ensley July 20, 1945 - July 22, 2019 David Ensley passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2019. David was born to his parents, Eldon and Virgene Ensley in Delta, Colorado on July 20th 1945. Dave is survived by his wife Beverly Ensley, 4 children Lola (Don) Blankenship, Christine (Bob) Gravelle, David (Trina) Ensley, and Dani (Jason) Ariaz. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren who he enjoyed sharing his "wisdom" and spending time with. David attended Stagg H.S. and SJDC, raised his family and worked in the Stockton area for much of his life. He worked at Doctors Hospital and resided in Manteca for more than 25 years with his wife Beverly, with whom he shared great love, companionship and life adventure. Dave was very active and enjoyed many pleasures including exploring the world and nature with Beverly. He loved riding his Harley Motorcycle and was an active member of Stockton Motorcycle Club and the Elks Lodge #1282. He was always willing to share his thoughts, lend a hand and perform his civic duties. A private memorial will be held in Dave's honor. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to The Elks Benevolent Society.
Published in The Record on July 27, 2019