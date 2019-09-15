|
David F. Marchand May 14, 1947 - Sept. 9, 2019 David F. Marchand, 72, of Stockton, CA, passed away on September 9th, 2019. He was born to his parents Fred and Evelyn Marchand on May 14, 1947. David enjoyed fishing, shooting, and listening to oldies music. He was a member of Eastside Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife Teresa Marchand, parents Fred and Evelyn Marchand, grandmother Kathryn Miller, stepmom Myrtle Marchand and sister Arlene Thorpe. David leaves behind his daughters, Bonnie Marchand and Katie Marchand, his brother Fred Marchand and wife Patty Marchand. He also leaves behind 4 grand-daughters: Shyla, Charlotte, Helen and Samantha; and he leaves behind 16 great grandchildren. David will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 1pm-8pm at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd in Lodi. Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10am at Cherokee Memorial Park located at HWY 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi.
Published in The Record on Sept. 15, 2019