David Garrison Jackson
Oct. 5, 1959 - June 15, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of David Garrison Jackson of Lodi, CA, announces his passing on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 59.
David will be lovingly remembered by his wife Hazel Jackson, father Howard Jackson, daughter Melissa Jackson and sister Laura Smith (William), step children Matthew, Paul and Krysta and 5 grandchildren. David is predeceased by his Mother Sally.
He will also be dearly remembered by his extended family and wonderful friends.
David was born Oct. 5, 1959 and raised in Stockton, CA. Graduated from Tokay High, Lodi in 1977.
David was extremely talented in woodworking and had a gift for working on every type of motor or engine. His passions were riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, boats and race cars and mechanically tinkering.
David will be greatly missed by all that loved him.
A funeral service in memory of David will be held on Saturday,June 22, viewing at 11 am and service at 12 noon at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1540 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi CA. with reception to follow.
Published in The Record from June 19 to June 21, 2019