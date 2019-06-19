Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emanuel Lutheran Church
1540 W Lodi Ave
Lodi, CA 95242
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
1540 W. Lodi Ave.
Lodi, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
1540 W. Lodi Ave.
Lodi, CA
View Map

David G. Jackson


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David G. Jackson Obituary
David Garrison Jackson

Oct. 5, 1959 - June 15, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of David Garrison Jackson of Lodi, CA, announces his passing on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 59.

David will be lovingly remembered by his wife Hazel Jackson, father Howard Jackson, daughter Melissa Jackson and sister Laura Smith (William), step children Matthew, Paul and Krysta and 5 grandchildren. David is predeceased by his Mother Sally.

He will also be dearly remembered by his extended family and wonderful friends.

David was born Oct. 5, 1959 and raised in Stockton, CA. Graduated from Tokay High, Lodi in 1977.

David was extremely talented in woodworking and had a gift for working on every type of motor or engine. His passions were riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, boats and race cars and mechanically tinkering.

David will be greatly missed by all that loved him.

A funeral service in memory of David will be held on Saturday,June 22, viewing at 11 am and service at 12 noon at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1540 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi CA. with reception to follow.
Published in The Record from June 19 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.