David Goulart
October 30, 1959 - April 24, 2019
David Goulart, beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away after a 14 month battle with cancer. Born in Stockton, David graduated from Lincoln High School and lived in
Stockton until 2000 when he
relocated to Ripon. He is the son of Lorine Wanner Sanford and Raymond Goulart, and brother of Steven Goulart and Alisa Goulart. David worked a variety of warehouse/labor jobs for twenty years following
graduation from high school.
Then, in 2000, a temporary job resulted in an introduction to
Michael and Barry Wever of Ripon and David's hiring on with Wever Trucking. Thus began
David's career in truck and
trailer mechanics and truck
driving and a long and
meaningful relationship with the Wevers. David's passions
included reading, travel, and photography. He continued his education throughout his life through his love of reading.
David's unpretentiousness hid a deep knowledge of history and
geography. His love for travel manifested itself in a search for little-traveled roads and quiet empty spaces, found in the
Eastern Sierra and Northern
Nevada. His photography
displayed a natural talent for
framing the simplicity of those places he loved to visit. We are thankful for the collection of
photos he left, allowing us to continue seeing beauty through his eyes. David will be
remembered for his integrity, his generosity, and his humor.
At David's request, there will
not be a funeral but a
Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Record from May 7 to May 12, 2019