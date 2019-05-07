Home

David Goulart


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Goulart Obituary
David Goulart

October 30, 1959 - April 24, 2019

David Goulart, beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away after a 14 month battle with cancer. Born in Stockton, David graduated from Lincoln High School and lived in

Stockton until 2000 when he

relocated to Ripon. He is the son of Lorine Wanner Sanford and Raymond Goulart, and brother of Steven Goulart and Alisa Goulart. David worked a variety of warehouse/labor jobs for twenty years following

graduation from high school.

Then, in 2000, a temporary job resulted in an introduction to

Michael and Barry Wever of Ripon and David's hiring on with Wever Trucking. Thus began

David's career in truck and

trailer mechanics and truck

driving and a long and

meaningful relationship with the Wevers. David's passions

included reading, travel, and photography. He continued his education throughout his life through his love of reading.

David's unpretentiousness hid a deep knowledge of history and

geography. His love for travel manifested itself in a search for little-traveled roads and quiet empty spaces, found in the

Eastern Sierra and Northern

Nevada. His photography

displayed a natural talent for

framing the simplicity of those places he loved to visit. We are thankful for the collection of

photos he left, allowing us to continue seeing beauty through his eyes. David will be

remembered for his integrity, his generosity, and his humor.

At David's request, there will

not be a funeral but a

Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Record from May 7 to May 12, 2019
