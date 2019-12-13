|
David Hans Schnabel May 15, 1943 - Dec. 3, 2019 David Hans Schnabel, age 76, a descendent of a pioneer Vernalis farming family, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his residence in Tracy, California. David attended Tracy Schools, French Camp Elementary School and graduated from Gustine High School in 1962. Though David lived primarily in Tracy and Manteca, Tracy was his forever home. David worked at several factory jobs and then went into training and became a truck driver in his later years. David made many friends over the years referring to each as "brother" or "sister." Preceding David in death were his parents, Hans and Dorothy Schnabel; and his dearly beloved aunt, Mildred Pearce. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his sister Sue Miller (Bob) of Tracy; daughters Kelly Schnabel of Eureka and Gina Schnabel of Tracy and four grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Tracy Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Tracy Memorial Chapel
Published in The Record on Dec. 13, 2019