David James Balsley

David James Balsley Obituary
David James Balsley

Jul. 26, 1948 - Feb. 11, 2019

David James Balsley, aged 70, died of heart failure on February 11, 2019 in West Sacramento, CA. He was born July 26, 1948 in Sonora, CA to James and June Balsley. He grew up in Stockton, attending Grover

Cleveland Elementary School, Stagg High School, and graduated from Linden High School in 1966. He graduated from Delta College, later attending UC

Davis. In his youth, David was a bass player and won awards for horseman showmanship.

He was a Longshoreman for over 40 years and was with the ILWU, Local 18 at the Port of

Sacramento. He married Bridget Capps on June 5, 2004 at Lake Powell, AZ. David was member to the Stockton Sailing Club, the Stockton Elks, and the Backcountry Horsemen of

California. He enjoyed working cattle, sailing, traveling, and most of all reading. David was survived by his wife, mother, and sister Carol (David)

Riddles. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Angie. The memorial reception is to be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12 pm to 3 pm at

Lodi Elks in Woodbridge, CA. Contributions can be made to PALS at 1040 W. Kettleman Ln. #379 Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in The Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
