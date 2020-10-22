1/1
1956 - 2020
On Sunday, October 18, 2020, David John Moitoza, loving husband and father, passed away at age 63. David was born on December 13, 1956 at Oakland Kaiser to Raymond and Therese Moitoza. His childhood was spent exploring the hills and creeks near his home, vacationing with his many beloved family members and playing football. He graduated from Pinole Valley High School in 1975, followed by the University of California Davis, where he attained a Bachelor of Science with a major in the Biological Sciences with highest honors. During his time at Davis, he spent a trimester at the Bodega Marine Lab where his research was published, and later displayed at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Although he had a profound love for Marine Life, he dedicated his life's work to making a difference through medicine. He graduated in 1983 from Washington University School of Medicine with honors. While completing his internship at San Joaquin General Hospital, he met his wife Sydney. He did his residency and fellowships at USC/LAC Medical Center and worked with the Permanente Medical Group as a Diagnostic Radiologist for 28 years.
Dave loved nature, whether he was SCUBA diving, hunting, skiing, camping, and adventuring; he found much solace in sharing and making memories outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Sydney; children, Franklin & Andria; father, Raymond; siblings James, Steven (Elizabeth), and Ann (David) Seltzer; nieces, Jennifer Johnson, Amy Funari, and Ana Moitoza. He will join his mother Therese in Heaven.
A Rosary Service will be held October 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park 14165 N Beckman Rd. Lodi, CA
A graveside funeral will be held October 30, 2020 at 11:30 am at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in the Old Park Section.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in his memory to the Monterey Bay Aquarium https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/join-give/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one

Published in The Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Guest Book

October 22, 2020
A peaceful goodbye to my cousin Dave, take all the wonderful memories with you and leave the rest. We love you dearly. Bless you and have a blessed journey to heaven. Sharon, Brenda and Ron Street
Sharon Chamberlain
Family
October 21, 2020
Praying for You!
James Moitoza
Brother
