David Joseph Rosensteel July 26, 1941 - July 22, 2019 On Monday, July 22, 2019, David Rosensteel, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away after a short illness at the age of 77 in Rancho Cordova, CA. David was born on Saturday, July 26, 1941, in Johnstown, PA to Harold and Gertrude (Ivory) Rosensteel. He and his six siblings grew up on East Ogle Street in Ebensburg, PA, 25 miles west of Altoona. After graduating from Central Cambria High School in 1959, David joined the Marine Corps and served on board ship and in Honolulu, HI until receiving an honorable discharge in 1963. His service was always a point of pride for him, and it was a final request that he be interred draped in his dress blues. In December of 1962, while on a brief assignment for the Corps in Treasure Island, CA, David was invited by fellow Marine Larry Nicholson to join him and his family for Christmas. It was during this holiday that David met Barbara Ann Maland. Their time together was short, but David couldn't get her out of his mind. Shortly after his military discharge in Pennsylvania, David packed everything he had into his 1957 Ford Fairlane and set out on an odyssey across the United States to be with the woman who would become the love of his life. The adventures that he experienced on that trip would have made a wonderful book or movie, and he often shared tales of that time whenever encouraged. After arriving in California, David worked for Towne and Meyer Farm Implement Company for two years. David and "Babs" were married on Saturday, August 1, 1964 at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Stockton, CA. David joined the Stockton Fire Department in early July 1965, eventually rising to the rank of captain. During his lifetime David enjoyed many activities with family and friends. He was a scoutmaster, little league baseball coach, and Y-Indian Guide parent volunteer. He also enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, and golfing. He was also a gifted storyteller. David was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Gertrude, and his brother William. The beloved family dog, Molly, not wanting Papa to be alone, followed him to eternity on August 4. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his two sons, Harold and Daniel (Nancy); his grandson, Joseph; his step-grandchildren, Ryan and Jennifer; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandsons; his sisters, Jean, Linda, Karen, Dorothy, and Janet; and many other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, and nieces. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place/cross street Benjamin Holt Drive, Stockton, CA 95207 at 10 A.M. The funeral service will be followed by a reception at the Elks Lodge, 8900 Thornton Rd, Stockton, CA 95209.
Published in The Record on Sept. 1, 2019