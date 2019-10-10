|
David Kidwell Aug. 1, 1934 - Oct. 1, 2019 David Kidwell, 85, passed away on October 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. The past 7 years he battled dementia. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lavilla Kidwell; two children, Steve (Sue) Kidwell, Sandra (Randy) Snider; 5 grandchildren, Brian (Katie) Kidwell, Sarah (Robert) Lapp, Brenna Snider, Allison Snider, Kris (Katlin) Snider and 3 great-grandchildren, Avery Kidwell, Peyton Kidwell and Mason Lapp. He will be greatly missed by nephews, Craig (Sharon) Harrison, David Harrison, Mike Comporato, Jeff Comporato as well as dear friends of more than 65 years, Bud and Carleen Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hilda Kidwell and his sister, Beverly Harrison. Dave was born at home in Murphys, California and graduated from Stockton High School in 1952. He completed his apprenticeship in cabinet making, was employed by Union Planing Mill for 42 years and served in the National Guard Reserve. He loved spending time in the mountains camping, hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. After retirement, he continued fishing most every week with Bud. Most of all, Dave loved spending time with his family. He stopped by his childrens' homes on most Saturday mornings and never missed his grandchildrens' sporting events and activities. The family thanks the staff at Golden Haven Memory Care facility for their loving care these past 6 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Marigold Corporation (Golden Haven's affiliated nonprofit organization) 2324 Lever Blvd., Stockton, CA 95206. Graveside services will be private.
Published in The Record on Oct. 10, 2019