David Lee Fox March 3, 1944 - Aug. 12, 2019 David Lee Fox passed away peacefully after a battle with pneumonia and heart attack. David touched many lives with his art and athletic abilities. David drew portraits of some of the employees at the care home where he was housed. David was born at Knoxville, TN and raised in Stockton, CA. David graduated from Edison Senior High School class of 1962. David was an outstanding athlete in basketball;he played 2 years at Stockton Jr. College and College of Pacific, now known as the University of the Pacific. David won 2 league championships, played in the regionals against UCLA and Kareem Abdul- Jabbar. He was drafted by the ABA Oakland Oaks and the NBA S.F. Warriors, he chose the Warriors. David was employed by PG&E. David is survived by his brothers J. C. Fox (Brenda), Gary Fox, and Kenny Grensham of Stockton, Glen Fox (Dorothy) of Richmond, 4 sons, David Jr. (Katheryn), Troy Fox (Marcia) of Glendale, Denzel Fox of Stockton and Chris Watts (Roberta) of Connecticut and 1 daughter Brennan Leigh Fox of Stockton, 7 grandchildren. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents James and Genotra Fox, his sister Diane Spencer and his brother Jimmy D. Fox. Memorial services will be held on August 24, 2019 at 11 am at New Life Worship Center COGIC 49 S. Wilson Way Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on Aug. 20, 2019