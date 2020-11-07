1/2
David Lee McClelland
1960 - 2020
David Lee McClelland, 1960-2020, entered his heavenly home on October 16, 2020, preceded in death by his father, Hueston McClelland. He is survived by his beloved mother, Maxine Grant-McClelland, sisters, Gale Manding (Basilio), Debora Lombrana (Jose), and brother Daniel McClelland. David served honorably in the U.S Army, stationed in Butzbach, Germany. His gift for the German language and culture earned him a role as a translator between German and English-speaking military officials. He had an affinity for the Spanish language and culture and spent a stint in Spain. David always strived to better himself and was curious to learn about the world around him. Languages, cultures, religions, and traveling were his main hobbies. He also loved nature and spending time in the garden. He worked with children with special needs and cared for the elderly in assisted living facilities for many years. David was a kind and gentle soul who loved all beings, (especially horses and dogs), his family, and friends whole-heartedly. He left behind many cherished nephews and nieces; Jason, (Angelique), Thomas. Andrea, (Humberto), Jasmine, (Brandon), Harlow; Brittany, and Sophia. Stacey, (Nick). Tina, (James), Alyssa (Giovanni), Guillianna; Mya, and James Jr. Nicole, and Christina. David's loved ones enjoyed his worldly knowledge, stories of his travels, and wicked sense of humor which will forever be missed. He was our modern-day Indiana Jones, now on to his next adventure, and always in our hearts. Due to Covid, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can kindly be sent to Horses for Healing at https://horsesforhealing.org/

Published in The Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
