David Lee Snyder

David Lee Snyder Obituary
David Lee Snyder

Apr. 4, 1950 - May 13, 2019

Friends and family are

mourning the loss of David Lee Snyder, 69, of Stockton, who passed away May 13th.

David was born in Biloxi, MS. As a member of an Air Force family, he moved many times, including South Carolina, Texas, Ohio,

California, Nebraska, France, England and finally Iowa. He graduated from High School

at Lakenheath AFB in England, class of 1968. After attending

college for one year at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa

Falls, he enlisted in the Navy in 1970 and served on the USS James K. Polk, a nuclear

submarine and was honorably

discharged in 1974. Moving to Stockton in 1975, David worked for Phillips Petroleum for several years and was also bartender

at the Hermitage. He was known for his quick humor, his friendly nature, and love of all things mechanical. He will be

remembered for being able to

fix anything. His favorite pastime was playing pool tournaments at the Hermitage on Saturdays with friends. He was an avid

collector of antiques, tools and a longtime prolific photographer.

He is survived by daughters Claire of Santa Rosa, Rachel of Sacramento; siblings Amy and Alyssa, both from Ceres, Keith from Arkansas; ex-wife Nancy Snyder of Stockton, and his

father, Duane of Iowa Falls.

He was predeceased by his

beloved mother, Jean.

David was a great Dad (Papa) and was the best friend to many. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Record on May 25, 2019
