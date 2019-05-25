|
|
David Lee Snyder
Apr. 4, 1950 - May 13, 2019
Friends and family are
mourning the loss of David Lee Snyder, 69, of Stockton, who passed away May 13th.
David was born in Biloxi, MS. As a member of an Air Force family, he moved many times, including South Carolina, Texas, Ohio,
California, Nebraska, France, England and finally Iowa. He graduated from High School
at Lakenheath AFB in England, class of 1968. After attending
college for one year at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa
Falls, he enlisted in the Navy in 1970 and served on the USS James K. Polk, a nuclear
submarine and was honorably
discharged in 1974. Moving to Stockton in 1975, David worked for Phillips Petroleum for several years and was also bartender
at the Hermitage. He was known for his quick humor, his friendly nature, and love of all things mechanical. He will be
remembered for being able to
fix anything. His favorite pastime was playing pool tournaments at the Hermitage on Saturdays with friends. He was an avid
collector of antiques, tools and a longtime prolific photographer.
He is survived by daughters Claire of Santa Rosa, Rachel of Sacramento; siblings Amy and Alyssa, both from Ceres, Keith from Arkansas; ex-wife Nancy Snyder of Stockton, and his
father, Duane of Iowa Falls.
He was predeceased by his
beloved mother, Jean.
David was a great Dad (Papa) and was the best friend to many. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Record on May 25, 2019