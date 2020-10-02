1/2
David Leo Fontanilla
David Leo Fontanilla Dec.14, 1964 - Sept. 27, 2020 It is with broken hearts that the family of David Leo Fontanilla announces his peaceful passing on Sunday, September 27, 2020. In the end he was surrounded by family and left us knowing that he was loved on earth and that he would be reunited with our parents. The family would like to thank Dave's work family and friends at Manteca High School, as well as the staff of St. Joseph's Pavilion ICU for their support during this time. Dave was preceded in death by his proud parents, James and Corinne Fontanilla and his beloved dogs, Jenny and Makoa. He is survived by his doting sister Lesley, brothers Jim and Robert, and sisters-in-law/love Jenni and Brenda, as well as his cherished nieces and nephew - Sabiene, Kellinne, and Brycen. A gathering for people who know and love Dave will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, or the Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated by Dave's family.


Published in The Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
