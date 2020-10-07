1/2
David M. Donia Mar. 26, 1953 - Aug. 16, 2020 Passed in peace with the Holy Spirit - due to Cancer. Spouse of the late Teresa Sapata Donia, Son of the late Camilo Sr. & Eliza Donia, Siblings, Mel Donia Jr. (Deb) & Lucille Donia. David played the electric Bass will be remembered by his musical talents and funky bass lines. He performed with local funk & Latin jazz bands, Stockton Malibus, West Coast, Baby Brother, Latin Magic & Mike Torres bands. Toured /played with the infamous El Chicano & Malo bands. David enjoyed cooking, family BBQ's; & loved his pets. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins and close friends. A private memorial will be held in the future.

Published in The Record on Oct. 7, 2020.
