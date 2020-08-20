1/2
David M. Estacio
1963 - 2020
David M. Estacio Jan. 26, 1963 - Aug. 2, 2020 David M. Estacio born Jan. 26, 1963 passed Aug. 2, 2020. A native of Stockton, David graduated from Edison high c/o 81. He served 8 years in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at RTD for over 15 years. After working several years at Pativ, he retired early. He is survived by his son David Tyler Estacio, his brother James C. Boyd Jr., aunt and uncle Maria and Fumi Miura. Memorial Mass will be Aug. 21,2020 11am at Chapel of the Palms, 300 S. California St., Stockton CA.

Published in The Record on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Palms
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
(209) 465-0265
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Chapel of the Palms
