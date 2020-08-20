David M. Estacio Jan. 26, 1963 - Aug. 2, 2020 David M. Estacio born Jan. 26, 1963 passed Aug. 2, 2020. A native of Stockton, David graduated from Edison high c/o 81. He served 8 years in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at RTD for over 15 years. After working several years at Pativ, he retired early. He is survived by his son David Tyler Estacio, his brother James C. Boyd Jr., aunt and uncle Maria and Fumi Miura. Memorial Mass will be Aug. 21,2020 11am at Chapel of the Palms, 300 S. California St., Stockton CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store