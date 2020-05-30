David Perry November 28, 1960 - May 24, 2020 David Perry, 59, entered into rest on May 24, 2020 in Manteca, Ca. He was born in Stockton on November 28, 1960. He is preceded in death by his father George A. Perry Sr. and brother-in-law Fred Mullen. David is survived by his mother Violet A. Perry, siblings Carolyn E. Mullen, Arthur E. Perry (Dianne) and George A. Perry Jr. (Gail). In addition, David was blessed with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who loved him dearly. David was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He was a lifetime resident of Manteca, graduating from East Union High School in 1978. David was an exceptional athlete and received a golf scholarship to Alabama State University. Later, David became a professional golfer and taught many A-list celebrities the game of golf. In addition, David also taught all over the world including Japan, New York and Hawaii. Although, David's passion was golf he loved following all sports and kept up with new and upcoming athletes. David also worked for the family business "Perry and Sons" where he respected his relationships he made with employees and cherished working with his family. Family was always number one, even when traveling, David always managed to keep family close at heart. David had a very close relationship with his parents where he was extremely instrumental in taking care of them in their senior years. After many years, David went back to his roots of golf and began teaching youth, which in the past year has brought great joy to his life. David will be remembered for his likable spirit and his fun loving character. David will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. P.L. Fry and Son is honored to be serving the Perry family. All services were held privately. David was laid to rest at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, Stockton, Ca. An online tribute page is available for condolences to the family at www.plfryandson.com
Published in The Record on May 30, 2020.