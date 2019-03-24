Home

David Quinones Jr.

David Quinones Jr. Obituary
David Quinones Jr.

Feb. 23, 1967 - Mar. 18, 2019

David Quinones Jr., 52 ,

passed away on March 18, 2019. He lost his courageous battle from a lifelong illness.

David was a resident of Stockton and a member of Quail Lakes Baptist Church.

He leaves behind his mother Wendy Quinones of Stockton and Aunt Kathy Ranous of

Nevada City, CA.

A visitation will be held on

Wednesday, March 27th from

4 - 8 pm, in the Vineyard Chapel located at the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA 95240

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 am at the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Mar. 24, 2019
