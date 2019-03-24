|
|
David Quinones Jr.
Feb. 23, 1967 - Mar. 18, 2019
David Quinones Jr., 52 ,
passed away on March 18, 2019. He lost his courageous battle from a lifelong illness.
David was a resident of Stockton and a member of Quail Lakes Baptist Church.
He leaves behind his mother Wendy Quinones of Stockton and Aunt Kathy Ranous of
Nevada City, CA.
A visitation will be held on
Wednesday, March 27th from
4 - 8 pm, in the Vineyard Chapel located at the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA 95240
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 am at the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Mar. 24, 2019