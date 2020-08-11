David R. Garcia April 12, 1950 - August 1, 2020 On Saturday, August 1, 2020, David R. Garcia, loving husband and father of four passed away at the age of 70 in Stockton, CA. David was born on April 12, 1950 in Castro Jalisco, Mexico to Jose and Maria Garcia. He was the eldest of six children he grew up in Stockton where he live there his whole life. David attended August Elementary and graduated from Franklin high school where he played football, he also attended San Joaquin Delta College and worked at Diamond Walnut for 37 years where he retired as a Manager of the Canning Department. David took pride in working for Diamond Walnuts. David's passions were horse races boxing gardening and spending time with his grandchildren whom he loved and adored. He was the past President of Los Alazanes Charros Club. He loved to tell stories of his childhood and relatives from Mexico. David was known for his warm smile beautiful blue eyes and kind passionate spirit. Preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Maria Garcia; son David Junior Garcia and step-grandson, RJ Ortega. Survived by his loving wife Mercy; daughters, Kat Garcia (Alicia), Laura Gonzalez (Pete) and Annette Garcia (Sergio); sisters, Irene Garcia and Lupe Segura (Rey); brothers, Filberto Garcia, Jose Garcia and Antonio Garcia (Linda); daughter-in-law, Martha Garcia; brothers-in-law, Paul Diaz, George Diaz, Hector Diaz and Sergio Diaz; stepchildren, Chrissy, Billy and Bobby; grandchildren, Kati, Alijah, David, Savanna, Joshua, Kristin, Lucas, Estevan, Vincent, Fabian, Jessica and Nicole; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. David will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Due to Covid 19 restrictions services will be private.



